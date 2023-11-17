You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Sofía Petro, to the right of the composition.
Sofía Petro came out in defense of her sister after what happened at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla.
This Friday, November 17, Sofia Petrodaughter of the president of Colombia, came out in defense of her sister Antonella, after the attack that occurred on Thursday night at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.
(We recommend: What happened to President Petro’s daughter and family in the Colombia vs. Brazil match?).
Sofía Petro’s message after what happened in Barranquilla
“Antonella fills every space she is in with light. Not even all the hatred that those people carry in their hearts could turn it off. I wish them to find peace. If we can’t sit down and watch a soccer game next to someone who thinks differently, we’re screwed…” said Sofía Petro, on her ‘X’ account, after the chant of “Out, Petro” that was heard in the frame of the match that Colombia won 2-1 against Brazil.
“I hope they manage to let go of that darkness before they have to applaud Antonella when she is the one on the field scoring the goals.”added Sofía Petro, in a message that was replicated by the president, Gustavo Petro Urrego.
Antonella fills every space she is in with light. Not even all the hatred that those people carry in her heart could turn her off. I wish them to find peace. If we can’t sit and watch a soccer game next to someone who thinks differently, we’re screwed…
— Sofía Petro Alcocer (@sofiapetroa) November 17, 2023
