The new desperate appeal of Antonella Di Massa's husband, in front of the cameras of Chi l'ha visto?: here's what he asked

Weeks have now passed since the program's correspondents Who has seen?they found the lifeless body of Antonella Di Massa. The 51-year-old woman had been missing for about 10 days and throughout this period, no one had heard from her again.

Yesterday evening, Wednesday 27 March, a new episode of the program was broadcast Rai Tre, in which they talked about the woman found lifeless. Her husband was also close to the envoy Francesco Paolo Del Re Dominic.

During the live broadcast they also showed a video unpublished, in which Antonella is seen going to a spare parts shop, where she buys the antifreeze liquid. This same liquid was actually found in his right hand, when they found his body. The husband, however, did not help but point out that she actually was left-handed. The man in front of the cameras said: We know the beginning of this story, then we have a void. I don't see Antonella going to look for this liquid to end it. I see her as a normal customer who goes to a store to make a purchase. Antonella was brought there for me.

The request for the photo of Antonella Di Massa's husband

CREDIT: RAI

From the investigations it emerged that on the days in which Antonella was missing, two boys saw a woman lying on the pavement. At first they went away, but when they turned back they saw her go away, with a on her head hood and then they saw her go into the neighborhood and leave. When the officers arrived, they were no longer there tracks. Domenico said about this: