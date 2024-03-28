The new desperate appeal of Antonella Di Massa's husband, in front of the cameras of Chi l'ha visto?: here's what he asked
Weeks have now passed since the program's correspondents Who has seen?they found the lifeless body of Antonella Di Massa. The 51-year-old woman had been missing for about 10 days and throughout this period, no one had heard from her again.
Yesterday evening, Wednesday 27 March, a new episode of the program was broadcast Rai Tre, in which they talked about the woman found lifeless. Her husband was also close to the envoy Francesco Paolo Del Re Dominic.
During the live broadcast they also showed a video unpublished, in which Antonella is seen going to a spare parts shop, where she buys the antifreeze liquid. This same liquid was actually found in his right hand, when they found his body. The husband, however, did not help but point out that she actually was left-handed. The man in front of the cameras said:
We know the beginning of this story, then we have a void. I don't see Antonella going to look for this liquid to end it. I see her as a normal customer who goes to a store to make a purchase. Antonella was brought there for me.
The request for the photo of Antonella Di Massa's husband
From the investigations it emerged that on the days in which Antonella was missing, two boys saw a woman lying on the pavement. At first they went away, but when they turned back they saw her go away, with a on her head hood and then they saw her go into the neighborhood and leave. When the officers arrived, they were no longer there tracks. Domenico said about this:
Antonella at least had to be dirty, at least on her trousers, but I saw all the forensic operations and she didn't seem like a woman who had been in the cold for ten days. For me it's as if they wanted her to be found there.
She was in a supine position and this leaves me with many questions, the effects of this liquid are not imminent. If the photo of this woman lying on the ground really exists, you must show it to me.
#Antonella #Massa39s #husband #returned #talk #doubts #wife39s #body #desperate #appeal
Leave a Reply