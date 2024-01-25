The President of France, Emmanuel Macron: French government registered record number of episodes involving anti-Semitism | Photo: Omer Messinger/EFE

A report released this Thursday (25) by the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (Crif) pointed out that episodes of anti-Semitism almost quadrupled in the country in 2023.

According to data collected, from May to September last year, France recorded around 40 anti-Semitic acts every 30 days. In the last three months of the year, the explosion of cases drew even more attention: 563 occurrences in October, when the war in the Middle East began, 504 in November and 175 in December.

Throughout 2022, 436 incidents were recorded across the country, while 1,676 actions of incitement to hatred and discrimination against Jews were reported in the following year.

In an interview with the agency AFP, Crif president Yonathan Arfi stated that France had not recorded such a high level of anti-Semitism since the Second World War. The country has the largest Jewish community in Europe, made up of around 500,000 people.

More than half of the episodes of violence (58%) that were reported to public bodies involved physical actions, threatening words and gestures against Jews, according to the report, which sought data from the Ministries of Education, Interior and the Security Protection Service. Jewish Community (SPCJ).

Threatening gestures represented more than 40% of cases and occurred mainly in private environments (32%) and on the streets (20.4%), with a lower incidence (7.5%) on the internet.

In schools, anti-Semitic acts reached 12.7%. “For the first time in a long time, future generations will be more exposed to anti-Semitic prejudice than previous generations,” says Yonathan Arfi.