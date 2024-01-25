The court sentenced Trepova to 27 years in prison for the terrorist attack in which Tatarsky died

The Second Western District Military Court sentenced 26-year-old Daria Trepova (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists), who carried out a terrorist attack that killed military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) in the St. Petersburg cafe Street Food Bar No. 1 on April 2, 2023.

Trepova was found guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation

As the press service of the Second Western District Military Court told Lenta.ru, Trepova was found guilty under articles 205 (“Act of Terrorism”), 222.1 (“Illegal trafficking in explosive devices”) and 327 (“Use of a knowingly forged document to conceal other crime”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The defendant was sentenced to 27 years of imprisonment in a general regime colony – this is the longest sentence for a woman in the history of Russia. She must also pay a fine of 600 thousand rubles. In addition, the court satisfied the civil claims of the victims against Trepova for a total amount of almost 16.5 million rubles.

The second defendant in the case, Dmitry Kasintsev, who hid Trepova in his apartment after the terrorist attack, received 1 year and 9 months in a general regime colony for harboring a criminal.

Ukrainian special services are behind the terrorist attack against military commander Tatarsky

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, Ukrainian special services and their agents took part in the preparation of the terrorist attack against Vladlen Tatarsky.

Dmitry Kosintsev, who sheltered Daria Trepova after the terrorist attack Photo: Alexander Koryakov / Kommersant

The mined bust of Tatarsky was given to Trepova by Ukrainian citizen Yuri Denisov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring), who spent several months collecting information about the military correspondent. Immediately after the terrorist attack, he flew to Turkey and is currently wanted.

According to the investigation, for preparing the terrorist attack, Trepova was transferred more than 190 thousand rubles to a crypto wallet and bought tickets to Uzbekistan – she was supposed to fly out of Russia immediately after the crime.

Military correspondent Tatarsky died on April 2, 2023

On April 2, 2023, Trepova presented the statuette to Tatarsky in a St. Petersburg cafe, where he met with readers. The explosive device was activated by a telephone call – as a result of the explosion, the military commander himself was killed and another 52 people were injured.

Employees of the Russian National Guard near the St. Petersburg cafe Street Food Bar No. 1, where military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky died. April 2, 2023 Photo: Alexey Smagin / Kommersant

The accused admitted her guilt only under the article on the use of forged documents in the name of a real student of the Repin Academy – they were part of her “legend” for infiltrating the military correspondent’s entourage. Trepova claimed that she did not know that there was an explosive device inside the bust.

However, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), the terrorist knew that there were explosives inside the bust – this, in particular, is confirmed by her correspondence with a friend, where she admits her death after meeting the victim, traces of explosives in her rented apartment and others evidence.