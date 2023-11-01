The first dog to serve as a narcotics detector at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, United States, was fired with an emotional tribute. His caregivers did not expect him to die hours later.

The 11-year-old dog received an early retirement. Initially, they planned for it to be retired at the end of December 2023.

However, medical examinations concluded that he was going through a complex illness. K9 Candy, as the German shepherd was called, had cancer.

With more than 2,900 operational searches and 278 pounds of illegal narcotics seized worth close to one million dollars (more than four billion Colombian pesos), the Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to him.

K9 Candy had been in service for 10 years. Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office

Uniformed, in an emotional street of honor, they gave him their last greeting, hoping that he would live a couple more months. K9 Candy crossed the scene carrying the tennis ball she played with so much. “Good girl! We will miss you!” she expressed.

96 hours later, the dog died from the “brief battle against cancer,” they said. “We are grateful for his 10 years of faithful service until his retirement this week,” added the Sheriff’s Office, which has two other narcotics dogs.

The authorities highlighted her for being the only one who, unlike pastors Pablo and Gastón, had a certificate in marijuana detection and had been accompanying them for so long with excellent results.

Warning signs of cancer in dogs

There are four essential signs that could help identify cancer in dogsas explained by Lisa Troutman, a veterinarian at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

– Protuberance or lump.

– Wound that does not heal.

– Any type of swelling.

– Abnormal bleeding.

The factors that cause cancer in dogs are old age and genetics.

“The emotional state, such as appearing sullen and irritable, may be another indication,” said the expert in an article by the US agency.

Therefore, the recommendation is to visit the veterinarian for frequent checkups and even more so if there are any of these signs that cause concern. Thus, you can receive a specific diagnosis and treatment, depending on the case.

