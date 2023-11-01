You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The former soccer player was released after being taken to a police station in Florida.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The former Colombian soccer player Ivan Rene Valencianotop scorer in the history of Junior de Barranquilla, was arrested in the American city of Weston for driving under the influence of alcohol, local media reported this Tuesday.
Valenciano, 51, who played in the ’94 World Cup in the United States, had a file opened on Monday in Weston (Florida). According to the police report, the former player of the Italian Atalanta and the Mexican clubs Tiburones Rojos and Monarcas Morelia, was charged with “first offense for alcohol or drugs, damage to property of another or a person, and reckless driving.”
As EL TIEMPO learned, Iván René Valenciano did not have to pay any type of bail to be released. The Colombian had his driving license restricted.
Valenciano was a member of the Colombia U-20 national team (Argentina 1988), which played in the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. He was also part of the Colombian team that participated in the Barcelona ’92 Olympic Games. He is also the second top scorer in the Colombian league, in which he scored 217 goals.
This is how the car looked
The video showing the crash of the white car driven by the Bomber did not take long to circulate on social networks.
SPORTS WITH EFE
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Iván #René #Valenciano #car #driving #influence #alcohol #looked