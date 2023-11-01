The former Colombian soccer player Ivan Rene Valencianotop scorer in the history of Junior de Barranquilla, was arrested in the American city of Weston for driving under the influence of alcohol, local media reported this Tuesday.

Valenciano, 51, who played in the ’94 World Cup in the United States, had a file opened on Monday in Weston (Florida). According to the police report, the former player of the Italian Atalanta and the Mexican clubs Tiburones Rojos and Monarcas Morelia, was charged with “first offense for alcohol or drugs, damage to property of another or a person, and reckless driving.”

As EL TIEMPO learned, Iván René Valenciano did not have to pay any type of bail to be released. The Colombian had his driving license restricted.



Valenciano was a member of the Colombia U-20 national team (Argentina 1988), which played in the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. He was also part of the Colombian team that participated in the Barcelona ’92 Olympic Games. He is also the second top scorer in the Colombian league, in which he scored 217 goals.

This is how the car looked

The video showing the crash of the white car driven by the Bomber did not take long to circulate on social networks.

SPORTS WITH EFE

More sports news