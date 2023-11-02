What was an illusion for Anthony Zambrano and Colombia ended in disappointment, as the Colombian sprinter was disqualified in the final of the 400 m dash of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

In principle, Zambrano had achieved bronze with a time of 46.37 s, far from the 45 s required for the Olympics, in a test in which the gold went to the Brazilian. Lucas Conceicao and the money for the Mexican Luis Aviles.

Very difficult

It was difficult to make the mark, since the cold and the rain made the track heavy, not suitable for lowering marks. Not even the first two managed to go under 45 seconds, which clearly shows that it was difficult to achieve the minimum for the Olympics.

Anthony Zambrano, who was relegated to last place because the judges realized that he committed an infraction, 17.3.1 of the regulations, which warns about lane invasion.

The Colombian still has options to register for Paris. You can do it at events endorsed by the World Athletics and the deadline is until June 30, 2024.

In the semifinal, Zambrano achieved a time of 46.01 s, which qualified him for Wednesday’s final.

After the silver he achieved in the Tokyo OlympicsZambrano has been afflicted by a series of injuries to his legs and groin that have not left him alone and have prevented him from competing in the Olympic cycle, in the Diamond League and in other competitions.

This year, Zambrano has taken part in three competitions. He ran in Bogota in the National Interclubes and won with a time of 48.46 s.

Then, at the Meeting in Spain, he won the 400 m with a time of 46.04 and in Brazil he won gold in the South American Championship with 45.52 seconds, close to the minimum mark for the Olympics.

In the last World Cup, in Budapest, Hungarywhich he arrived through an invitation letter, the guajiro made the minimum mark for Paris, but was disqualified for invading the lane, as in Santiago.

In his series, the fourth, he achieved a time of 44 seconds and 92 hundredths and came in fifth place. He did not qualify in the top three, but he achieved his goal of getting under 45 seconds, a record required for the Olympic Games.

That time, after the other series, was enough for him to go to the semifinals, but the unexpected happened.

Silver and bronze

In Santiago, in the 400 m ladies, Evelis Aguilar It was bronze, in a race that he won Martina WeilChile, the daughter of the Colombian Ximena Restrepobronze medalist in that same race at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Miguel Angel Rodríguez He lost to Peruvian Diego Elías, 3-1, and won the silver medal in individual squash.

Oscar Tigreros He won a silver medal after falling in the final of the 57 kilos of the fight with the American Zane Richards.

