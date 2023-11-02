You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Boca Juniors fans.
The final of the Copa Libertadores is played on Saturday.
Boca Juniorsfinalist this Saturday in the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, arrived in Brazil this Thursday and was received with a festive atmosphere by his fans who waited for the delegation at the airport and in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro.
Dozens of fans of the Buenos Aires team gathered at the international airport Galeão and even though the delegation left on a bus directly from one of the tracks, without contact with the public, the fans celebrated their arrival.
With flags, Xeneize shirts and the usual battle songs of the popular club from the Argentine capital, the fans welcomed the team that will seek its seventh tournament title against Fluminense, the local team that never lifted the coveted trophy.
Another number of Boca fans also gathered since the beginning of the afternoon at the hotel located in the neighborhood. Tijuca Barabout thirty kilometers from the Maracaná stadium, venue of the final and which by coincidence is the usual home of Fluminense.
MOUTH ARRIVED 🔵🟡🔵
👉 The Xeneize team is already at the Hilton hotel in Barra de Tijuca 🇧🇷.
This is how the bosteros who are already in Rio received it! #Come on mouth 💙💛💙pic.twitter.com/MLvDiywjy1
— UNIVERSO BOCA JUNIORS (@UniverseBoca12) November 1, 2023
In the midst of another uproar, the Argentine team’s delegation was received by its fans and also by followers of Botafogo, a team from Rio de Janeiro and historic rival of Plaza de Fluminense. By order of the technician Jorge AlmironBoca Juniors arrived in Brazil with all its players, except for Exequiel Zeballos, who stayed in Argentina due to an injury and did not travel with the delegation.
The team plans to hold its first training session in Brazilian territory on Thursday morning at the facilities of the Vasco da Gama club, another of Fluminense’s historical rivals.
EFE
