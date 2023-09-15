Anthony Choya well-known Peruvian ufologist, was a guest on the program ‘América hoy’ to talk about the alleged extraterrestrial mummies that were recently presented in the Mexican Congress by Jaime Maussan. The former radio host was very upset and described as “fraud” the alleged evidence of “non-human” bodies, found in Peru, which were made public and went around the world.

What did Anthony Choy say about the alleged extraterrestrial mummies?

The expert on UFO phenomena, Anthony Choywas on the set of ‘America Today’ and could not hide his discomfort at the presentation he gave Jaime Maussan in the Congress of Mexico. The ufologist denied everything that was said about some mummies that he claims are from the Nazca culture and that would be 1,000 years old.

On the other hand, one’s own Autonomous University of Mexico He denied that the carbon 14 tests carried out on the samples could define the origin of the samples themselves, since it can only be defined how old they are.

“I want to denounce this painful and disgusting fraud that offends Peru and Peruvian institutions. I want to clarify that I have been researching these topics for 24 years, in all this time, non-human beings are already with us, they coexist with us, the UFO phenomenon is totally real; However, what they are doing in Mexico has no name because it is an insult to Peru, to the archaeological heritage.“, he expressed live.

Did Anthony Choy call the Peruvian authorities?

He investigator, with more than 20 years of experience, raised his voice and made an invocation to the culture Ministry to take action on the matter, as he claims that the figures shown abroad are mummies found in Nazca and that they were modified to take on an extraterrestrial appearance.

“This is a police fact, I appeal to the Police, to the Mincul, to go to the San Luis Gonzaga University at this moment, because there is a body there, the mummy María, it is a Nazca mummy that is more than 1,000 years old. These people have made the mummy’s hand out of her, they have cut off her thumb and index finger, they have put makeup on her face to turn her into an extraterrestrial, it is an offense against the archaeological heritage.“, he stated.