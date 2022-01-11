This January 11, Melissa Paredes She surprised viewers by making her re-entry through the front door of a television program as a host, this time in the magazine Latina Mujeres al Commander, where the actress gave an exclusive interview in which she commented on details of her new relationship and how it affected her. last year’s ampay controversy.

The protagonist of Ojitos hechiceros was confident and gleaming in front of the screen, and demonstrated to have achieved a chemistry with the other conductors, Giovanna Valcárcel and Thaís Casalino. Faced with this news, one of the most proud and excited was the model’s new partner, dancer Anthony Aranda.

On his Instagram account, Aranda published a video where he is recording Melissa Paredes driving on the Latina program; He also added a short comment: “What a churra you are my love!”. Beside he left a heart to show his love for her. As it is remembered, Mía’s mother revealed that she has been with Anthony for just over a month and is happier than ever.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Paredes ‘faces’ Susy Díaz for creating ‘Melissa’s diet’ after ampay with a dancer

Melissa Paredes gives her opinion on Rodrigo Cuba’s new relationship

During her debut as a host in Women in command, Melissa Paredes was asked about the new romance of her ex-husband, ‘Gato’ Cuba, with the businesswoman and Natalie Vértiz’s best friend, Ale Venturo.

“I honestly think she is a pretty girl (…). Who am I to give you the blessing? Long live love! ”, said the actress.

Valeria Piazza on the new relationships of Melissa Paredes and ‘Gato’ Cuba

Former Miss Peru Valeria Piazza also spoke about the new couples of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba. In front of the other hosts of + Espectáculos, she said that they seem to be in “a competition.”

Likewise, Valeria Piazza and Brunella Horna were excited about the idea of ​​Ale Venturo going to the set of + Espectáculos, after learning about her role as a host on a YouTube channel.