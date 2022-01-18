Melissa Paredes Y Anthony Aranda They continue exposing their displays of affection on social networks. After the model and television host revealed that she has been in a formal relationship with the dancer for a month, they are not afraid to express their love publicly.

That is why the former participant of The Artist of the Year recently shared with his followers the details that Melissa Paredes has with him. Aranda He commented that his current partner was preparing a delicious dinner for him after finishing his work day.

“Today has been a super productive day, we have finished classes, I have seen that someone is cooking, how delicious!”, the dancer was heard saying in one of his stories.

He was also excited to meet with Walls and enjoy your food.

“We are going to try my baby’s seasoning once again, who cooks very well, the day is finally over,” he said. Aranda.

What did Melissa Paredes prepare for Anthony Aranda?

In his later stories, anthony showed the dish prepared by Melissa. The soy chicken with screw noodles perplexed the young artist.

“I was on a diet, but around here they are spoiling me too much. Love, I was on a diet, ”he repeated.

However, the model denied what her current partner said.

“You are on a diet? Love, you do not diet, do not lie, “he commented Walls between laughs. “Well no, I don’t go on a diet,” the dancer finally accepted.

Leaving jokes aside, Aranda He appreciated the tender gesture of his partner. “That’s lovely! Thanks baby.”