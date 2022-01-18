A US researcher claimed via Twitter that he had hacked 25 Tesla in 13 different countries thanks to a software vulnerability
A 19-year-old US researcher allegedly hacked the software of 25 Tesla cars sold in 13 different countries, exploiting a flaw in the system of Elon Musk’s company. His name is David Colombo and, as Automotive News reports, he has called himself an information technology expert. In recent days, Colombo tweeted that he discovered a software problem that would allow him to unlock doors and windows, start cars without keys and disable their security systems. In his tweets, Colombo also claimed to be able to see if the driver is present inside the car, to be able to manage the audio system and to be able to use the flashing lights. “It’s pretty dangerous if someone is able to play loud music remotely or open doors and windows while you’re on the highway. Even flashing constantly can be dangerous for other drivers, at least potentially, ”said Colombo.
Tesla investigates
–
The student did not disclose the details of the software’s vulnerability, but said it was not within Tesla’s software architecture, adding that only a few owners have been affected globally. His Twitter post generated over 800 responses, with open debate over what he could actually do remotely. The young man said he “can’t drive Tesla” or interfere with the driver, except with headlights and stereo. No comment from the company that already has an online platform open to developers, to report security vulnerabilities paid up to $ 15,000. Colombo, also on social media, said he had contacted Tesla’s security team, already busy to understand the origins of the problem.
