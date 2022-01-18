A 19-year-old US researcher allegedly hacked the software of 25 Tesla cars sold in 13 different countries, exploiting a flaw in the system of Elon Musk’s company. His name is David Colombo and, as Automotive News reports, he has called himself an information technology expert. In recent days, Colombo tweeted that he discovered a software problem that would allow him to unlock doors and windows, start cars without keys and disable their security systems. In his tweets, Colombo also claimed to be able to see if the driver is present inside the car, to be able to manage the audio system and to be able to use the flashing lights. “It’s pretty dangerous if someone is able to play loud music remotely or open doors and windows while you’re on the highway. Even flashing constantly can be dangerous for other drivers, at least potentially, ”said Colombo.