The Pacers have the upper hand despite the Greek’s performance. Atlanta wins against Orlando in Mexico City
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points but the Bucks lose in Indianapolis, while Atlanta gets the better of Orlando in Mexico City.
With Lillard in the pits due to a muscle problem, Giannis takes the Milwaukee attack on his shoulders but his 54 points (best performance of the season in the NBA) are not enough to get the better of the courageous Pacers. A rollercoaster game for the home team who started off strongly, driven by the Haliburton-Mathurin duo, reached +18 but then was no longer able to slow down an absolutely unstoppable Antetokounmpo. The Greek does what he wants in the painted area and changes the direction of the match with his production. Milwaukee made a comeback to then take control of the match in the third period, even reaching +10, with Beasley’s triple, 7’08” from the siren. But just when the inertia of the match seems firmly in the hands of the Bucks, with Giannis capable of reaching 50 already at the beginning of the last quarter, the hosts start scoring from long range again, taking Milwaukee back. An excellent Haliburton (29 points and 11 assists) definitively puts the Pacers back in front with a triple with 1’29” left. Two very costly turnovers by Giannis in the last 63” and Brown’s free throws then allow Indiana to bring home an important success.
Indiana: Haliburton 29 (5/8, 5/9, 4/4 TL), Mathurin 26, Turner 21. Rebounds: Mathurin 11. Assists: Haliburton 11.
Milwaukee:Antetokounmpo 54 (19/24, 0/1, 16/18 TL), Middleton 19, Beasley 13. Rebounds: Antetokounmpo 12. Assists: Payne 5.
After a so-so start to the season Trae Young produces an offensive performance of his own and leads the Hawks to success over Orlando in the match that takes place in Mexico City. Young drives the Magic defense crazy especially in the first half, which ends with 33 points, then passes the baton to Murray who produces the decisive plays in the second half. After a first half in which the defenses waited and watched, Orlando accelerated in the third quarter. Suggs and Banchero push the Florida team which reaches +11, with a triple from Black, 8’13” from the siren. The Hawks respond with personality and with a run of 14-2 they set the tone and overtake the Magic. The ending is all to be enjoyed with Orlando back in front (119-117) with Franz Wagner’s basket 42” from the end. Ball to Young who penetrates and with a splendid play finds Murray in the corner who places the triple for +1 Atlanta. Banchero only finds the rim from long range, the Hawks thus achieve the success in Mexico which catapults them to the top of the Southeast Division.
Orlando: Suggs 21 (3/5, 4/5, 3/6 tl), Banchero 17, M. Wagner, Fultz 13. Rebounds: Banchero 8. Assists: Ingles 5.
Atlanta:Young 41 (8/12, 5/15, 12/13 TL), Johnson 19, Murray 16. Rebounds: Capela 11. Assists: Young 8.
November 10, 2023 (modified November 10, 2023 | 07:29)
© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
#Antetokounmpo #crazy #scores #Bucks