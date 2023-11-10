With Lillard in the pits due to a muscle problem, Giannis takes the Milwaukee attack on his shoulders but his 54 points (best performance of the season in the NBA) are not enough to get the better of the courageous Pacers. A rollercoaster game for the home team who started off strongly, driven by the Haliburton-Mathurin duo, reached +18 but then was no longer able to slow down an absolutely unstoppable Antetokounmpo. The Greek does what he wants in the painted area and changes the direction of the match with his production. Milwaukee made a comeback to then take control of the match in the third period, even reaching +10, with Beasley’s triple, 7’08” from the siren. But just when the inertia of the match seems firmly in the hands of the Bucks, with Giannis capable of reaching 50 already at the beginning of the last quarter, the hosts start scoring from long range again, taking Milwaukee back. An excellent Haliburton (29 points and 11 assists) definitively puts the Pacers back in front with a triple with 1’29” left. Two very costly turnovers by Giannis in the last 63” and Brown’s free throws then allow Indiana to bring home an important success.