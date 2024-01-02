Putting the magnifying glass on the first 60 seconds of the year, Spanish viewers once again took the grapes with Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote as their first choice. During the initial minute of 2024, that of the traditional chimes, an average of 5.6 million people followed them on Antena 3, achieving a screen share of 34.4% according to the report by the audiovisual consultancy Barlovento based on Kantar Media measurements. A very short distance away were those of Ramón García, Ana Mena and Jenni Hermoso, with 5.2 million and 32.2% of Compartiralthough their figures were divided between La 1 and La 2.

If we broaden our focus to the special programs broadcast by each network, which include the well-intentioned speeches and outfits of their presenters, RTVE would be the leader if it had not separated its broadcast between its two channels. Almost 4.5 million and 30.2% of Compartir followed the presenter Grand Prix, the singer from Malaga and the soccer player for the Spanish National Team (3.9 million and 26.1% on La 1 plus 606,000 and 4.1% on La 2), according to the GECA report. Atresmedia's main channel achieved an average of 4.3 million and a 29% audience share with a broadcast that lasted three minutes less than the public broadcast. Pedroche and Chicote lose almost a million viewers compared to last year, while García gains 300,000.

The result of these special programs, which in all cases lasted from approximately 11:30 p.m. until a few minutes after midnight, left Telecinco with only 1.2 million viewers and an 8% share. Even so, Marta Flich and Jesús Calleja slightly improved from Seville the figures that the chain obtained 12 months ago. Cuatro did not broadcast the bells this time, precisely so as not to divide Mediaset's results between two channels as has happened with RTVE. Cristina Pardo and Dani Mateo worsened their data very slightly on La Sexta, this time obtaining 727,000 viewers and a 4.8% average audience share.

The total consumption of the chimes in the 28 generalist channels (national and regional) that Barlovento analyzes was this time 15.2 million in the first minute of the year. The figure falls by one million viewers compared to 2022. These measurements do not count the broadcasts of the bells on digital platforms such as Twitch and Playz. This explains the slight change in the pattern of the Spanish, increasingly interested in other alternative emission windows. In 2017, these 28 generalist channels brought together an average of 18.3 million people on average in the different grape broadcasts, between 00:00 and 00:01. They were almost three million more than this year.

Twitch counted on receiving 2024 with a purely digital claim, by uniting Ibai with another famous streamer, TheGrefg (who between them have 27 million followers) and this time dispense with traditional faces like Ramón García and Anne Igartiburu, who had appeared on their screen in previous years. And Playz, RTVE Play's youth platform, opted for Carlos Peguer and Mariang, known for their podcast La Pija and La Quinqui and become a reference among generation Z.

