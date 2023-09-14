Thursday, September 14, 2023, 1:48 p.m.



“A clear and unequivocal message.” This is how the leader of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, wants it to be understood that his ministry, with the rank of Vice President, will have the powers of Territorial Planning, in addition to Interior and Emergencies.

As he explained, after taking office as a counselor and taking the oath of office “for Spain,” Antelo wanted the Territorial Planning to depend on him because he will be in charge of “supervision.” This is something that, he assures, he has discussed with the PP “and there has been no problem.”

The regional leader of Vox appeared briefly before the press, thanking that Santiago Abascal and the vice presidents Alejandro Nolasco, from Aragón, and Vicente Barrera, from Valencia, have attended his inauguration as number two of a Government of which he is sure of that he will have “many enemies.”

Likewise, he also congratulated himself on the beginning of the journey of an Executive “with more than 60%” of support, in reference to the 43% of votes obtained by PP and 18% by Vox in the regional elections of 28-M.

The new vice president of the Region of Murcia believes that they now have the challenge of reaching agreements and, in this way, “we will move forward.” He now urges “to form the budget to give a starting point to the Region of Murcia” and for each councilor to form their own teams.