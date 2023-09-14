The spokesman for the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the former ruling coalition in Pakistan, Hafiz Hamdullah, was injured in a roadside explosion near his car in the Mastung district of Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan, according to the Pakistani Geo TV channel.

The channel said that the explosion resulted in the injury of several other people, while Hamdallah sustained minor injuries, according to Bloomberg News Agency. It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition, which consists of several parties, ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power through a parliamentary vote of no confidence in his government in April 2022.