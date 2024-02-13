Eyewitnesses showed Antalya flooded by rains

The streets of the Turkish city of Antalya were flooded by heavy rains. Video of roads submerged under water published community “Phobos. Cataclysms and natural disasters” on the social network “VKontakte”.

In the footage taken by eyewitnesses, you can see cars half submerged under water, flooded playgrounds and courtyards. According to KP.RU, due to bad weather, classes at local schools and universities had to be canceled. At the moment, unfavorable weather conditions remain in the city.

Earlier it became known that more than 250 thousand residents of Dagestan were left without electricity due to the hurricane. Residents of several settlements at once lost electricity, including Makhachkala. Due to strong winds, repairs were delayed in many areas.