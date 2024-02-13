His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a decision appointing Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.
