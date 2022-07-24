Ant-Man & Wasp Quantumania showed up at San Diego Comic-Con: even if we don’t have the trailer yet, here are some very interesting details. Meanwhile, Kathryn Newton, who will play the role, went up on stage Cassie Langdaughter of Scott, and Paul Rudd himself.

The film will officially open Phase 5, and although the tones will be similar to the previous ones, it seems that this time they will become darker. Then confirmed the presence of Kangfrom Bill Murrayand even of MODOK.

We just have to wait for the release of the trailerwaiting and discovering all the announcements of San Diego Comic-Con (related to Marvel and other brands) by clicking on this link.