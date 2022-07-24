“Ant Man 3″, directed by Peyton Reed, will bring back Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lily). Additionally, it will introduce a new version of Kang the ‘Conqueror’ to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the events of the “Loki” series.

“I think the third movie is going to be a much bigger and longer movie than the first two. It will have a very different visual template,” the filmmaker told SiriusXM, and the leak of the first trailer during Comic Con 2022 is giving him credit.

As it is a leaked video and because it does not have the authorization of Marvel Studios, its disclosure is not possible. However, we share with you important excerpts from the dialogue between Scott, Janet, Cassie and Kang.

Scott: “Do I miss the action? Sometimes. But I will be there when the Avengers need me. Absolutely. But right now the only job I want is being a father. I love you Cassie. Thank you for being my hero. And for the rest of the children, a piece of advice, take care of the little one.”

Scott: “Look, I get it. Yes, Cassie, really. Do you want to help. But I don’t want you to waste your life.”

Cassie: “At least we’re trying to do something important.”

Kang: “You are an interesting man, Scott Lang. You have wasted a lot of time. But time is not what you think. It’s not a straight line.”

Hope: “Where are we?”

Kang: “When you can see time like I do, you can see everything (…) Your reality, everything you call life, I know how it ends.”

Scott: “Um, I don’t know who you are, but you’ve made a huge mistake. I am an avenger.”

Kang: “Are you an avenger? Have I killed you before?”

Leaked stills from the trailer. Photo: Twitter capture/Marvel Studios

Although there is no official synopsis, they had already hinted that the adventure would include the particular story of Cassie Lang. The teenager must resume the interrupted relationship with her father and will try to become a superhero, just as it happens in the comics.

Now that we have these excerpts, we can confirm that we will see a bit of this plot on the big screen.

What does quantum mean?

Quantumania refers to the madness that will unleash in the quantum realm of the MCU. As you remember, Ant-Man was trapped for a long time in that place, so the plot of this film will guide us through the mysteries and secrets that he hides,