In connection with the flooding caused by heavy rains, it was decided to introduce a state of emergency in Sochi. This was announced on Sunday, July 24, by Mayor Alexei Kopaygorodsky.

“A state of emergency has been declared throughout the city. <...> The elements over the past three days have left destruction in all areas of the city. The situation is very serious,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Kopaygorodsky, the largest number of injuries was recorded in the Central District. He emphasized that the recent storm was the largest incident in this part of the resort in recent years.

It is noted that now the administration is providing support to the affected residents of the city: monitoring groups bypass the territories and explain to people their rights. We also continue to work with car owners who have lost their cars.

In addition, restoration activities are organized on the beaches, in which more than 400 people are involved. In total, more than 1,000 intelligence officers are involved in eliminating the consequences of bad weather.

Over the past day, 90% of the monthly rainfall fell in Sochi. At the same time, forecasters warn that until July 27, inclusive, the likelihood of rain will continue. However, heavy showers are not expected.

The press service of the local authorities said that in the city, as a result of powerful downpours, the basement floors, highways and adjacent territories were flooded. In addition, the water level in the Khosta, Matsesta and Kudepsta rivers has reached unfavorable levels.

It also became known that the largest shopping center in Sochi “MoreMall” is closed due to flooding as a result of heavy rains. At the moment, specialists are engaged in pumping water.

As a result of heavy rainfall and flooding, a woman died on Donskaya Street. Later, the Investigative Committee of the ICR for the Krasnodar Territory reported that the victim was blocked by an unmanaged car.