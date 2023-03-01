The reception of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” did not last as long in theaters. Fans do not agree with the ending and now the writer answers about what happened with scott lang.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” It is the third film in the franchise. After almost five years, the story returned to movie theaters. However, for the fans, the end of the tape was not to their liking, as well as the critics. Faced with this situation, Jeff Loveness, his screenwriter, pointed out that he is proud of the outcome that he captured for Scott Lang, who is played by Paul Rudd.

In a conversation with the Fandom portal, Loveness pointed out that he likes the ending they reached. “I hear what people are saying, but I feel like if you leave Ant-Man in Quantum Realm, And that’s exactly what happened at the end of the second movie, the output is exactly what happens in Endgame,” he said.

It should be noted that the director Peyton Reed he also gave the interview and shared his thoughts on what happened with Quantumania characters like Scott, Hope, Cassie, Janet and Hank.

In the following months, two MCU films arrive. One is “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3” and the other is “The Marvels”, a sequel to “Captain Marvel”, which will feature Monica Rambeau, Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan.

How the film ends?

The feature film ends with the death of Kang and the triumph of its protagonists. Ant-Man and the Wasp they travel to the Quantum Realm and face Kang ‘The Conqueror’, a variant of the villain. After that, the other variants of the antagonist want to avenge the death of his brother. Scott Lang is keeping a secret to himself that could lead to problems over time.

Films

“Ant-Man: Ant-Man” (2015)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (2023)

