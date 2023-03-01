It has happened to all of us, teachers call us out for passing slips of paper with secret messages or whispering things in our ears in the middle of class. Times have changed, and now teachers are dealing with other things, they have to remove the phones waves portable consoles that students use during class, in an attempt to get their attention. This is how a Florida teacher was forced to take away the Nintendo Switch from a student, however, he reacted in an exaggeratedly violent way.

Young people today have a lot of energy and the USA is famous for cases of aggression in schools, we are well aware of shootings, among other situations. On this occasion, A Florida Palm Court High School student lashed out at his teacher for taking his Nintendo Switch.

Security cameras managed to record the moment of the terrible attack. In the film we can see how the teacher is walking and suddenly she receives a big push that knocks her down. Subsequently, the boy, who is bigger than her, begins to hit after hit without stopping. Several people start trying to stop him, without much success.

After this terrible moment, Flagler County authorities, who are in charge of security at the high school, detained the 17-year-old.. He now finds himself charged with assault and grievous bodily harm.

The teacher is hospitalized and there is no specific news about her condition. However, it seems that the boy maintains a violent stance and says that he will kill her for taking the Nintendo Switch from her.

There is no more information about it, however, the situation is terrible and incredible. In theory, video games imply gameplay at different levels that should always lead to fun, so learning about this type of event is tragic since it implies completely changing the vision of the community and the objectives achieved.

