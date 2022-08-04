





National oil production in June was 2.828 million barrels per day, down 2.6% compared to the same month in 2021 and 1.8% below May production. The information is contained in the monthly bulletin of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), released this Thursday, 4th. reduction of 2.1% compared to a year ago and 0.9% below that recorded in May.

In total, oil and natural gas production in June was 3.664 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMboe/d), of which 2.759 MMboe/d or 75.3% came from 126 pre-salt wells. In June, in the pre-salt layer, there was a reduction in production of 1.7% in the interannual comparison and a drop of 2.7% in the comparison with the immediately previous month.

operators

Considering all the oil production in June, 93.6% was operated by Petrobras. The second largest operator was Total Energies (2.4%), followed by Trident Energy (0.7%), and PetroRio (0.6%).

In the case of natural gas, Petrobras operated 89.9% of production, followed by Eneva (5.3%), Total Energies (1.6%) and Origin Alagoas (0.7%). In both cases, just over 2.5% of production is split between smaller operators.

Regions

Disaggregated by region, 77% of Brazil’s oil production in June came from Rio de Janeiro, followed by Espírito Santo (11%), São Paulo (9%), and Rio Grande do Norte and Bahia, both with 1% of the total. .

With regard to natural gas, 60% was produced in Rio, while 13% came from São Paulo, 10% from Amazonas, 7% from Espírito Santo and the remaining 10% from other states.

highlights

In the period, the ANP highlights in its bulletin, the Tupi field, in the Santos Basin, recorded the highest oil production in the country, 714,000 barrels per day. Tupi, informed the ANP, also had an average natural gas production of 33.1 million cubic meters per day and was the field with the highest number of producing wells. The field is operated by Petrobras.

Individually, the FPSO Carioca platform, also owned by Petrobras, recorded the highest oil production that month: 172,900 barrels per day extracted from four wells in the Sépia, Sépia Leste and Sépia Eco fields.







