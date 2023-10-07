Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/10/2023 – 5:38

In an interview with DW, an expert states that the introduction of mandates for STF ministers can correct distortions, but warns against reforms “made in the heat of the moment” in retaliation for court decisions. The Senate is willing to resume processing the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that intends to establish fixed terms of office for ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The possibility was raised this week by the president of Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Currently, the STF ministers’ only rule is compulsory retirement at age 75.

There is a 2019 PEC used as a basis, authored by senator Plínio Valério. According to the proposal, ministers would have a mandate of 8 years, without the right to reappointment. On Thursday (05/10) Pacheco defended the creation of a draft on the topic, a preliminary version of the text of a future Legislative proposal.

The discussion around the possible change generated critical reactions among STF ministers. Gilmar Mendes said on a social network that the Court could become a “distorted regulatory agency” and will be vulnerable to “the allotment of vacancies, to the advantage of certain bodies”. President of the Court, Luís Roberto Barroso stated that the Supreme Court is working well. “I don’t see much reason to try to change the composition”, he analyzed.

For Diego Werneck Arguelhes, associate professor of constitutional law at Insper and author of the book Supremo – Entre o Direito e a Política (publisher Intrínseca), discussing mandates for ministers is valid.

“It creates a situation of equality not only among ministers, but among the voters of the politicians who appointed these ministers. Victories in elections will be converted into influences on the composition of the court at a rate that is the same for everyone,” he stated.

He considers, however, that the 8-year period is short. He also emphasizes that it is necessary to review the minimum age for ministers, which is currently 35 years old. “Jurists who arrive at the Supreme Court young and leave with many years of profession ahead of them. This can be a problem because this minister can condition his decisions, especially in the final stretch of his term, to benefit him in his future career.”

DW Brasil: Should Supreme Court Ministers have a mandate with a stipulated time? Why?

Diego Werneck Arguelhes: If we had to design a court from scratch my answer would be yes. The mandate creates a situation of equality not only among ministers, but among the voters of the politicians who appointed these ministers. Victories in elections will be converted into influences on the composition of the court at a rate that is the same for everyone. The luck of a president nominating 8 ministers ends, as was the case with Lula between 2003 and 2010.

And I’m not criticizing who he nominated, but giving an example with a real situation. It also equalizes the relationship that the ministers themselves have with the institution. We have a system in which one minister stays 10 years and the other 35 years in the Supreme Court, and the only thing that will influence this stay is the age at which he was appointed. Furthermore, the mandate helps combat a serious problem of our time, which is excessive individualism.

What would be a satisfactory period for a term?

This will depend on the speed of renewal that the system wants, how many vacancies there will be per presidential term and the size of the court. I believe that a very long term of office more or less reflects what we are experiencing today, something around 18 years. What doesn’t seem right to me is a disparity in which some spend 8 years and others 30 years.

Are there disadvantages to adopting the mandate?

It is important to consider how this change interacts with other elements of the court itself and the political context. For example: a mandate with a very low minimum age can create a situation in which jurists who reach the Supreme Court at a young age leave the court with many years of experience. This can be a problem because this minister can condition his decisions, especially in the final stretch of his term, to benefit him in his future career.

The element of political context is that the appointment of the mandate may come together with some intention to increase the number of vacancies and increase the influence of political actors who are in power today. This is something that needs to be looked at carefully. Another additional adjustment is that to maintain an adequate turnover, with a period that is not so short on the court, it may be necessary to increase the number of ministers, something complicated. You open the court to attempted capture in certain indications. The mandate has challenges, but I think they can be faced.

Minister Gilmar Mendes stated on a social network that the STF could become a distorted regulatory agency. How do you analyze such a statement?

To me this is not an argument, just rhetoric. It’s one thing to consider the risk that opening several vacancies at the same time could give excessive power to whoever is in the Senate now. This is relevant and real. And if that’s what Minister Gilmar Mendes is worried about, then he’s right.

Now, it is important to separate what is a substantive argument and what is rhetoric. They are politicians who appoint Supreme Court ministers. What is the difference that the minister is highlighting? What are the most vacancies for the Senate to nominate? Is this why it will become a corrupt regulatory agency? This strong and charged image he used rhetorically needs to be fleshed out in terms of clearer arguments.

There is an additional point: we should not normalize a STF minister speaking out about a PEC on social media, when he will probably need to judge the constitutionality or otherwise of this text. It doesn’t seem like the right forum to me.

Does this bring even more of the spotlight to the Court?

It is more than exposure, but a way of manifesting power. When a STF minister makes a signal like this, the expected effect is that the PEC will not be approved. It’s as if he was anticipating the effect of a future decision: ‘don’t do this because I’ll declare it unconstitutional’. This real-time manifestation on a social network about a discussion of a legislative proposal should not be normalized. If they (ministers) are called upon by Congress to speak out on certain topics, in committees, that’s another story.

The PEC rapporteur in the Senate is based on examples in Germany, France, Italy and Portugal to introduce the practice in Brazil. Does the comparison make sense?

We cannot absorb the characteristics of another country thinking that it will solve our problems. There has been a lot of talk about parliamentarism and presidentialism, but there are parliamentary countries with constitutional courts that do not have a mandate. Colombia is a presidential country and there is a mandate. Is their context the same as ours? Or are we going to follow a country just because it is in Europe? In Austria, which is parliamentary, the Supreme Court has a model similar to ours, with a mandatory retirement age of 70. It is a drastic change that cannot be made hastily. In this case, what needs to be discussed is what is different between presidential and parliamentary regimes that makes the mandate a good or bad idea.

Frequent changes in the composition of the STF can generate instability in jurisprudence. At the same time, having a board that stays for a long time can make the Court less diverse. How to get out of this dilemma?

I find it difficult to defend that the Supreme Court is today a court with stability in jurisprudence. It is a Court capable of changing its position quickly on very drastic issues, as happened in the case of second instance prisons. Our starting point is a court in which the ministers who have been there for a long time are not enough to promote stability. Sometimes they are the agents of instability.

What the mandate does is create a rational formula where it is possible to first think about the meeting between electoral change, and, therefore, the change in society’s conception of certain topics, and the change in the composition of the court. I mention Lula again in the 2000s, who appointed 3 ministers at once because he was lucky (in May 2003, he indicted Cézar Peluso, Carlos Ayres Britto and Joaquim Barbosa). This issue of insecurity will always exist, the way is to define how this will happen. Disorderly and random, depending on the luck of each president, or order this change and the nominations? These are questions that need to be considered.

Do you believe that the Court’s actions on issues such as Temporal Framework and decriminalization of abortion influenced the senators’ decision to resume the discussion about the mandate in the STF, as a form of retaliation? And is the STF acting in a vacuum of the Legislature?

I would say that the court has the function of monitoring constitutionality. This means that he will displease political actors and the population several times. It’s inevitable. It is also inevitable that political actors will explore opportunities to act against decisions that they dislike. It is important to contain these impulses and for the STF to have its independence and authority preserved, because they are there to control possible excesses in the creation of laws and the behavior of political actors. When there is a context for reform, dissatisfied politicians may react against a court that they believe is overreaching.

On the other hand, I would say that there are situations in which the Supreme Court should be in the passenger seat, but he wants to drive the car. For example: in the analysis of the decriminalization of drugs for personal use. Minister Edson Fachin was one of the few who in his vote said that it was unconstitutional to criminalize possession, but highlighted that the amount that characterizes this possession should be discussed by the Legislature.

This vote combines two important things: the recognition of the STF’s constitutionality control, but also the fact that the STF should not resolve all points of the issue. And, in some cases, the Supreme Court has gone beyond analyzing the compatibility of laws with the Constitution. Reforms made in the heat of the moment to react to STF decisions that have displeased parliamentarians are not positive. Changes need to be thought through calmly and cannot be made with the liver. But these reforms also cannot be overturned without due debate.