The former Brazilian footballer Daniel Alves will be judged in Spain from February 5 to 7 for an alleged rape of a young woman in a nightclub in Barcelona at the end of last year, the competent Barcelona court announced on Wednesday.

At the end of November, the Spanish Prosecutor's Office requested a nine-year prison sentence for Dani Alves, 40, who has been in provisional prison since last January for these events.

What is known

In its provisional conclusions written on November 24, to which AFP had access, the Public Ministry requested for the former player “a sentence of nine years in prison”, as well as compensation to the victim of 150,000 euros ($163,000), for an alleged crime of “sexual assault with penetration.”

The Prosecutor's Office also requires another ten years of supervised release for Alves, once he completes the prison sentence imposed on him, as well as the prohibition of approaching or communicating with the victim during that period.

The ex-lateral of the Brazilian team, of Barcelona, ​​of PSG and Sevilla, who denies the alleged rape that allegedly occurred in a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona in the early hours of December 31, 2022, has been in a prison about 40 km from Barcelona since January 20, after his first statement before the investigating judge.

Dani Alves is in a prison in Spain. Photo: Instagram: Dani Alves / AFP

After meeting in that place, which the former player had already frequented, Alves would have invited the young woman to enter another exclusive area where the small toilet was, which she did not know about.

women's problems

But there is another issue in the mess: the 'fight' for his fortune between Dinorah Santana, his first wife, and Joana Sanz, his current wife.

In the Fiesta program, panelist Amor Romeira explained that Joana Sanz began to have differences with the ex-wife of the former Barcelona. “I have been talking with Joana, with her closest circle, and there are many things that I want the viewer to know about her. There is a lot of prejudice towards her, towards her situation. And Dinorah hasn't made it easy either.”

According to her story, Dinorah is fighting for Dani Alves's fortune and for the power she has lost over his money and various properties. Apparently, she would have moved on to the 31-year-old model.

Dani Alves and his last message Photo: Instagram: Joana Sanz / Dani Alves

“Dinorah's entire attack on Dani Alves comes because as of June 28 of this year, the powers he had that allowed him to manage all the money and so on are revoked. That's when Dinorah changes her defense version to start attacking,” said the panelist on the Telecinco program.

And he added that Sanz moved into the home that Dinorah had with Alves and is taking care of the house expenses. In addition, she would be helping her husband financially with the promise that the money will be returned once he is released from prison.

