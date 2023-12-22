Football | Lasse Lempainen cut three world stars in a week

Lasse Lempainen has estimated that he cuts 10–20 professional athletes a year.

It happened in Turku no less than three top international players on the operating table during the same week.

Orthopedic specialist Lasse Lempainen operates in the week leading up to Christmas as Chelsea's captain, national team defender by Reece Jamesa midfielder for Inter Milan Juan Cuadrado and AC Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobegan.

Each of the three top players arrived in Turku due to a different injury. James' hamstring, Cuadrado's Achilles tendon and Pobega's hamstring were all operated on successfully, according to Pihlajalinna's press release.

“All the players' surgeries went well and I believe that with goal-oriented rehabilitation, the players will get back to playing condition,” says Lempainen.

Lempainen has estimated that he cuts 10–20 professional athletes a year. He has profiled himself especially as a doctor for football players.

In January, a forward from the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the NHL's star players, went under his knife Max Pacioretty and in August the Olympic champion in javelin Keshorn Walcott.

In addition to Inter and AC Milan, Lempainen works closely with, among others, the French club PSG and the Spanish FC Barcelona.

