The luggage trolley, another important item seized in Senago’s apartment, which may have been used by Alexander Impagnetiello to move the lifeless body of Giulia Tramontano.

Was one of the neighbors to draw the attention of the investigators to that luggage trolley. She revealed that she found it abandoned in a common area of ​​the apartment building and appropriated it, thinking that someone had abandoned it. The object, new, still had the tag attached. Thanks to the latter, the authorities were able to trace the store. The owner said he has it sold to a boy a few days before.

After the information collected, the object was examined and thanks to the luminol, in the lower part, they were identified traces of blood. The hypothesis is that Alessandro Impagnatiello bought it after the crime and used it for move the lifeless body by Giulia Tramontano. Only the analyzes will confirm whether they are the biological traces of the girl.

Alessandro Impagnetiello has tried to clean up the house maniacally

The surveys carried out in the apartment, apparently cleaned in an obsessive way, have revealed a terrible truth. The defendant tried to clean it all up, but the luminol highlighted traces of blood everywhere. Many, many tracks.

The greatest amount in the living room, where it is thought to be the crime occurred. Then in other rooms, on the stairs, all the way made by Impagnetiello, who moved his lifeless companion to the garage, to the cellar, probably on the trolley and then behind a building, where she was found.

The most terrible hypothesis, which is seeking confirmation, is the one that the 30-year-old has hit the girl from behindwith a blow to the neck, preventing her from screaming. And then to the belly, perhaps to get rid of little Thiago, his baby in the womb of his partner. For now, it is only hypotheses. Giulia Tramontano’s autopsy will be performed today and the results will be fundamental for understanding the truth and unmasking Alessandro’s lies. The investigators believe that didn’t tell the whole truth.