Celaya, Guanajuato.- In Celaya, Guanajuato, another homicide was carried out in broad daylight, this time the events took place in the Colonia Extension Emiliano Zapata, At 12:30 today, the victim was known as “El Güero”, this person was working inside a vulcanizer, at that moment he saw that heavily armed individuals were heading towards him and began to run towards a home.

While “El Güero” ran to protect himself, subjects shot him and he fell to the ground, in front of the door of the home. The assailants fled immediately after shooting him. The “Güero” lost his life on the sidewalk lying on the street of the home, so terrified witnesses with the murder carried out at noon today, proceeded to call the Emergency System, 911.

Elements of the police arrived at the scene of the events. Municipal Police of Celaya, as well as paramedics. Minutes after the tragedy, two women ran to see the body of “Güero” who was in the street and when they confirmed that it was him they broke into tears.

elements of the Attorney General of Guanajuato, They arrived at the area of ​​the events and proceeded to collect the corresponding evidence and expert reports to add them to the investigation folder that is already open for this crime. A security operation was deployed in the area security to find the whereabouts of the aggressors, however there were no detainees.