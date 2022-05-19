The STR union claimed yesterday in the street the early retirement of workers in the chemical and refining sectors. He did so in a demonstration that started from the Plaza de España and passed through the streets of Carmen, Puerta de Murcia and Mayor and reached the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, where a spokesman read a manifesto. They believe that their request is appropriate, taking into account the impact that the development of the professional activity has on their health due to factors such as the level of physical effort, exposure to noise, thermal stress and mental load, among others.

They demand it because “the World Health Organization, the International Organization of Workers and the Spanish legal system advise it,” said the union’s territorial delegate, Alfonso Martínez.