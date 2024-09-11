At least in the Guiding Principles of the Political Constitution of Mexico Cityand it is that, in its Third Article, numeral 2 it was indicated: “The Mexico City assumes as principles:”, and in Section a), expressly mentioned “The respect for human rights… he respect for private property…”

As of this past September 2, the word “private” was eliminated in said article and changed to “respect for property in the same terms as in article 27 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States…”. And this last article states that “The nation shall at all times have the right to impose on private property the modalities dictated by the public interest, as well as the right to regulate, for the benefit of society, the use of natural elements susceptible to appropriation, in order to make an equitable distribution of public wealth…”. Additionally, it makes expropriation subject to causes of public utility and through compensation, and further on states: “The laws of the Federation and of the federative entities in their respective jurisdictions shall determine the cases in which the occupation of private property is of public utility.” And finally, the same article states that “The exercise of the actions that correspond to the Nation, by virtue of the provisions of this article, shall be made effective through judicial proceedings,” that is, via the courts.

We just want to emphasize that a Judiciary Independent is a fundamental piece for the unrestricted application of the laws, it is part of what we call a system of Weights and Counterweights (Check and Balances). In Justice we will say that article 27 of the CPEUM has not been modified recently, but, the comment of the current Head of Government of Mexico City (CDMX) Martí Batres Guadarrama, is striking, in the sense that “It makes it difficult for the current Judicial Power to make interpretations of our local norms in favor of the most powerful economic groups. It also reverses a part of the legal and ideological framework that was installed by neoliberalism.” And it is striking why when the Constituent Assembly was held, the majority of the Constituent Legislators were militants of BRUNETTE and other parties that are currently in BRUNETTE.

In short, we can say that Private Property is eliminated as a Human Right in the Constitution of Mexico City. But we should not be afraid yet. As long as the Pact of San José or American Convention on Human Rights, which in its article 21 establishes the “Right to Private Property”, remains in force, it is guaranteed. So, if you have one or more properties in Mexico City, it would probably be important to keep an eye on the modification of article 133 of the CPEUM in the future, as well as the result of the Reform to the Judicial Branch of the Federation. There are more things at stake than the election of Judges and Magistrates.

For this reason.

More from the same author: