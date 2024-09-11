Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Over | Pekonen: The Left Alliance will decide on Thursday its position on Yle's funding

September 11, 2024
September 11, 2024
in World Europe
Pekonen: The Left Alliance will decide on Thursday its position on Yle's funding
Pekonen sits as a representative of the left-wing union in the working group that discussed Yle’s financing.

The Left Alliance The parliamentary group will go through the latest negotiation result regarding Yle’s funding at its group meeting on Thursday and will then make a decision on the matter, says the chairman of the parliamentary group Aino-Kaisa Pekonenin X.

Pekonen sits as a representative of the left-wing coalition when considering Yle’s funding Matias Marttinen (kok) in the working group.

Evening newspaper reported earlier today that the Left Alliance and the Greens are ready to accept the Yle report and the cuts to Yleisradio’s funding, if a few additions are made to the text of the report.

