One more time, Teófilo Gutiérrez, now a player for Atlético Bucaramanga, was sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee of the championship, after the match that his team lost 1-2 against Independiente Medellín, on April 16.

Teo, who was not reported as ejected in that match, received three suspension dates for offensive language against the referee of that game, Bismarks Santiago, from Atlántico. The case was pending resolution by the committee.

“After the game, in the tunnel when I was going to the referee’s dressing room, the Bucaramanga Club player No. 29 Teófilo Gutiérrez used offensive and insulting language (…) against me,” Santiago reported in his report.

Bucaramanga’s defense to avoid Teo’s sanction

Bucaramanga argued in Teo’s defense that there was no evidence that the player had made any gesture against the referee, an argument that the Committee disproved.

“In this regard, this Committee specifies that only the player’s statement, which does not want to be put into question, but that in light of the provisions of article 159 of the CDU of the FCF, It is not enough to undermine the presumption of veracity of the goza (sic) report of the match official”, says the committee bulletin.

Santiago Saldarriaga.

“It would be different if the club provided leading and pertinent evidence to distort it or an accumulation of evidence to conclude that the report is wrong and thus destroy the presumption of veracity. However, the mere statement of the player is not enough to distort the content of the report and the precise detail of both the words used and the individualization of the offender, ”he adds.

Gutiérrez, 37, has seen the red card ten times in league matches in Colombia. Now, this new suspension takes him out of the next three games for Bucaramanga, against Boyacá Chicó, Unión Magdalena and La Equidad.

Bucaramanga occupies the penultimate place in the League standings, with 13 points, and comes from a 1-1 draw against Alianza Petrolera on Tuesday.

