The Pokemon Company has unveiled the upcoming upcoming events for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon UNITE and for the Trading Card Game. Let’s start with the 9th generation titles that will get a new one Raid Teracristal special entirely dedicated to Inteleon of Ice Therapy. It will be possible to challenge and obtain the little monster in two periods: from 28 to 30 April And from 5 to 7 May.

For Pokémon UNITE instead a novelty available already today, or the arrival of Chandelure among the little monsters that can be used in the game. Starting today, the Battle Pass 15thanks to which it will be possible to obtain unpublished Holowear, and the beginning of the new one Ranked Season which will allow us to obtain very rich rewards.

Last, but not least, the Trading Card Game of which we only showed you the first cards of the new expansion yesterday “Evolutions in Paldea”. This will be available for purchase in Europe starting next year June 9th.

Another powerful PokAndmon debuts this week in Paldea to be faced in a challenging Teracristal Raid battle. This week, for the first time, you will be able to face Inteleon with the Emblem of Absolute Strength (Ice therapy). Fans will remember Inteleon as the Pokémon Secret Agent, which made its debut in Pokémon Sword And Pokémon Shield. Event details are available below: Pokemon present: Inteleon with the Emblem of Absolute Strength (Ice therapy)

Another powerful PokAndmon debuts this week in Paldea to be faced in a challenging Teracristal Raid battle. This week, for the first time, you will be able to face Inteleon with the Emblem of Absolute Strength (Ice therapy). Fans will remember Inteleon as the Pokémon Secret Agent, which made its debut in Pokémon Sword And Pokémon Shield. Event details are available below: Pokemon present: Inteleon with the Emblem of Absolute Strength (Ice therapy)

Where to catch it: Teracristal raids originating from black crystals

Plan: From Friday 28 April 2023 at 00:00 UTC to Sunday 30 April 2023 at 23:59 UTC.

From Friday May 5, 2023 at 00:00 UTC to Sunday May 7, 2023 at 23:59 UTC. to know more: https://community. pokemon.com/en-us/discussion/ 3537/pokemon-scarlet-and- violet-prepare-to-face-a- mighty-inteleon Note: To encounter Pokémon featured in Teracristal Raid events, you must have downloaded the latest News from the Poképortal. The latest News from the Poképortal is automatically downloaded if the Nintendo Switch™ console is connected to the Internet.

After completing certain post-game events, it will be possible to find the black crystals of the Teracristal Raid. However, players who have not completed these events can still participate in the Teracristal Raid by teaming up with other Trainers in multiplayer.

A paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online (sold separately) is required to participate in the Teracristal Raid with other Trainers online. Furthermore, Crispy waters And LeafF err they will soon return to Teracristal Raid Battles for a limited time. Be sure to battle these Pokémon while they’re available – follow the official Pokémon social channels for updates on their return.

Follow: https://twitter.com/ PokemonNewsUK Pokémon UNITE

Chandelure is available in Pokémon UNITE from this morning at 08:00am BST on Thursday 27th April. This ghostly Pokémon will add exciting new gameplay options to any team composition, using Ghost- and Fire-type moves to damage the opposing team and hinder them by sealing the battlefield in darkness. Please let us know if you are interested in reviewing or playing as Chandelure and we will be able to share a digital code to unlock the Pokémon at launch! Players can also climb the ranks of the Battle Pass 15 to unlock new ones holowear as Talonflame Graceful Style And Specter Style Zoroarkor team up and collect victories in a new one Ranked Season to get rewards like a frame, background, sticker, and new Trainer clothes! Follow: https://twitter.com/ PokemonUnite Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Evolutions in Paldea The cards of the new Pokémon TCG expansion: Scarlet & Violet – Evolutions in Paldea have been revealed ahead of the worldwide release, scheduled for June 9th.

The new expansion Scarlet & Violet – Evolutions in Paldea will introduce other former Pokémon, which feature high HP and powerful attacks and abilities, but give up two Prize cards when Knocked Out.



