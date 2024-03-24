Gianni Boscolo Scarmanati, 64 years old, his wife Luisella Veronese, 59 years old, and their 27 year old son Davide Scarmanati, died last night in a dramatic fire broke out in the house where the family lived in Sottomarina di Chioggia. A tragedy dramatically similar to the one that happened a few days ago in Bologna, in which a young mother and her three small children lost their lives. What happened.

Credit: Fire Brigade

There was nothing that the rescuers who rushed to a terraced house in the night could do Chioggia submarine, in the province of Venice, where a serious fire took the lives of an entire family, husband, wife and their son. The victims were called Gianni Boscolo Scarmanati, Luisella Veronese And Davide Scarmanatiand were respectively 64, 59 and 27 years old.

TO raise the alarm there were some young who, passing in front of the house, noticed the flames coming from the ground floor. The same boys, waiting for the arrival of the Fire Brigade and rescuers, attempted to help the residents with a ladder.

Credit: Fire Brigade

According to what was reported by The printthe flames would have spread to ground floor, while the three slept upstairs. The smoke generated by the flames rose upstairs via the stairwell and killed them.

Credit: Fire Brigade

After the flames were put out and the building was cleaned up, it was placed under seizure by the authorities, who will now try to understand where the fire started and the causes.

This drama arrives a few days later the very similar tragedy that occurred in an apartment in via Bertocchi a Bologna. A short circuit starting from a heating stove started a fire that cost the 32-year-old her life Stefania Alexandra Nistora young mother of Romanian origins, and her family three childrentwo 2 year old twins and their 6 year old sister.