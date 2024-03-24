This announcement, which was made during the “Investobia 2024” events, falls within “Investobia’s” vision to motivate entrepreneurs to expand into new economic sectors, and provide all the capabilities and opportunities that support the growth and prosperity of their innovative projects.

The fund, which was launched in cooperation with “TLIP” – the digital system specialized in storing and sharing commercial data, aims to enhance the trade technology environment, contribute to the establishment of a more interconnected and efficient global trade system, and make trade financing solutions available to companies and governments, in line with the UAE’s direction. Towards developing technologies applied in global trade, with the support and facilitation of Investopia; The focus will be on supporting emerging companies headquartered in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the continent of Africa.

These announced investments constitute an important step towards redefining the landscape of digital trade and finance. By providing a supportive environment for technological innovation, IOTA will enable new capabilities and horizons for flexible and efficient global trade, benefiting societies and economies around the world.

Investopia 2024 played a pivotal role in facilitating the launch of the new investment fund, as it provided an ideal platform to showcase IOTA’s innovative solutions to the global investor and decision-makers community and enabled it to communicate with partners.

IOTA, registered on the Abu Dhabi Global Market, is a global organization that aims to develop the next generation of decentralized governance technologies to build a new digital economy by redesigning the way people and devices connect and share information and value, as it uses new and advanced technologies in the field of blockchain and currencies. Digital, distributed data technology, the Internet of Things, real asset tokenization and other modern financial technology applications. The Foundation cooperates with a global ecosystem and partners to research and develop technologies that achieve a sustainable impact.

“Investobia 2024” hosted, within its two-day activities at the end of last February in Abu Dhabi, an elite group of investors, companies, economic leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs, and created a suitable climate for communication, cooperation, and anticipating joint investment opportunities, as it witnessed the presence of more than 2,500 participants, and more than 90 male and female speakers who discussed A collection of the most important topics of investment and the new economy.