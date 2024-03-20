The Netherlands is facing quite a challenge regarding housing and care for seniors. Over the next fifteen years, more than a hundred thousand elderly people will need nursing home care, according to new research by ABF Research, which specializes in population and housing market forecasts. Almost three quarters of that group cannot go to a nursing home. “Society needs to hear the honest story.”
#Aging #wave #flood #nursing #home #years #39There #room #quarters39
President of Portugal names center-right coalition leader as prime minister
The leader of the Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition and president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Luis Montenegro| Photo: EFE/EPA/José...
Leave a Reply