Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 2:59 p.m.











This Monday, technicians from the telephone companies repaired the voice and data service to the town of Portmán, with around 1,000 inhabitants. The Union town had been cut off since Friday due to theft of the signal repeater cables. However, for unknown reasons, the service fell again at seven in the morning on Tuesday the 19th.

As happened last weekend, it is not even possible to call the emergency number 112. One of the affected neighbors, Miguel Ángel Cárceles, asked that the service be restored and the reason for this second system outage be found out.