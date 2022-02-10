Aston Martin was the first Formula 1 team to truly unveil their car for the 2022 season.

After the reprehensible presentation staged by Red Bull on Wednesday, in which it showed only the new livery placed on a sort of model car designed by Liberty Media, the team of the British brand instead showed everyone the real basis of the car with which he will be on the grid in the World Championship.

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll have been confirmed as Aston Martin’s standard bearers and will take care of bringing to the track and developing the all-new AMR22.

Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

For now, this is a basic version of the vehicle, but the first kms will be covered at Silverstone on the filming day as early as Friday, so let’s immediately expect some news that will then lead to further evolutions in the pre-season tests.

In the meantime, here is the data sheet that Aston Martin has published with some details, but without revealing too many …

CHASSIS: Carbon fiber composite monocoque with Zylon anti-intrusion side panels

SUSPENSIONS: aluminum arms, track rod and pushrod in carbon. Torsion springs mounted on the frame, with shock absorbers and anti-roll bar

RIMS: BBS, 18 “x13.2” front, 18 “x16.9 rear

CLUTCH: AP Racing

TIRES: Pirelli P Zero

BRAKES: Brembo calipers and internal design brake by wire system with carbon fiber discs and pads

ELECTRONICS: Unique FIA ​​ECU control unit, house design electrical wiring

LENGTH: 2000mm

STEP: 3600mm max

WEIGHT: 795kg (including the rider, excluding fuel). Weight distribution between 44.5% and 46.0%

MOTOR: Mercedes-AMG F1 M12 E Performance Power Unit, 1.6L V6 Turbo + energy recovery system

TRANSMISSION: Mercedes 8-speed semi-automatic gearbox