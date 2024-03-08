Even though Ricardo Salinas Pliego himself has denied going through a bad economic moment, this is the second time in which a branch of his company Elektra was seizedthis time in Teziutlán, Puebla.

This was announced in recent days by the former workers' lawyer, José Luis Mendoza, who added that the four former employees won a lawsuit against the company for alleged unjustified dismissal and violation of labor rights.

The embargo was carried out as preventive measure for the non-payment of 2.2 million pesos from Elektra towards the former workers, who demand dismissal without termination, lack of payment for overtime and vacations.

The penalty that was applied on Tuesday, March 5, prevents the company owned by Salinas Pliego from carrying out commercial actions such as the sale of merchandise until they cover the entire debt.

If the payment of the 2.2 million pesos is not made, Elektra could face criminal liability.

It's not the first time

In February 2023, a former Elektra worker, who held managerial functions at the Cancún, Quintana Roo branch, for a period of six years, obtained a significant legal victory after filing a lawsuit for unjustified dismissal.

This legal action was motivated by the company not complying with the corresponding payments according to labor regulations after his dismissal.

The former manager filed a lawsuit claiming a debt of 750 thousand pesos that, according to the Secretary of Security, Elektra had outstanding with him. The legal process, which lasted four years, reached a favorable resolution in 2023.

In an attempt to ensure compliance with the compensation granted, the former employee appeared at the Elektra branch in the company of an actuary from the Conciliation and Arbitration Board.

However, the store refused to honor the agreed payment. Given this refusal, the plaintiff chose to collect the debt in an unconventional way, taking with him products from the store, including screens and furniture, as a means of compensation.