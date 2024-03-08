“VO”: Russian troops destroyed the space reconnaissance center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Ovidiopol-2”

The Russian army completely destroyed the Ovidiopol-2 satellite and radio intelligence center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). This was reported by the Telegram channel “Military Observer” (“VO”).

It is specified that the target near the village of Akkarzha in the Ovidiopol region was hit on the night of March 8.

“Ovidiopol-2” is one of the most secret facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, located in the Odessa region. During the years of the Soviet Union, the complex was under the control of the KGB and carried out electronic reconnaissance and interception of information transmitted via satellite communication channels. After 1991, he performed similar tasks in the interests of the Ukrainian special services.

In 2020, information appeared in the media that Ovidiopol-2 was probably transferred NATO under the pretext of the need for major repairs.

The Russian army destroyed about 1.5 thousand important military installations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In December 2023, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) Valery Gerasimov reported that since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), Russian troops have destroyed about 1.5 thousand important military installations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with long-range weapons. He clarified that among the affected objects are control centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – defense enterprises and critical military installations. “One of the results of the use of high-precision weapons was a significant decrease in the production of products of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine,” the military leader emphasized.

On February 25, it turned out that the US Central Intelligence Agency had created 12 secret military bases on the territory of Ukraine, and also provided data for missile strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to The New York Times, after the start of the SVO, American intelligence also helped create two facilities to intercept Russian military communications.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine actively use intelligence data shared with them by Western partners. This was stated in an interview with The Telegraph by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists). In particular, the general called information about missile launches from Russian territory, which Kyiv cannot cover with its electronic and electronic reconnaissance means, invaluable help.

Ukrainian intelligence was accused of failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate is guilty of advancing Russian troops in the special operation zone, since it did not take into account Russia’s capabilities. This opinion was expressed by retired Ukrainian army general Sergei Krivonos. He called for an investigation into the failure of Ukrainian intelligence and to find out why it happened. Krivonos said that, according to the military, the summer battles in the Zaporozhye direction were just a child’s play when compared with what has been happening on the front line in recent weeks.

Earlier, retired SBU colonel Oleg Starikov predicted that the front of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would collapse in the summer under attacks from Russian troops. “[Россияне] have not yet arrived. They have a different strategy now. The enemy is looking for our weak points,” the officer said. In his opinion, the Russian side is accumulating forces and introducing new weapons to launch an offensive in the summer. By this time, after mobilization, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive a mass of poorly trained soldiers who will not be able to do anything to oppose the advance of Russian troops, Starikov is sure.