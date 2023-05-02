Nayarit.- For the second day, items of the governments of Nayarit and Jalisco moved airway to people who were injured in the accident on April 29, when a tourist bus HE overturned and fell still ravine in Compostela, Nayarit.

This Monday three injured people were relocated from the hospitalreported the Nayarit Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection in a bulletin.

He state doctor of the transferred persons is qualified as criticalin the case of a 58-year-old male, a 36-year-old male and a child under 6 years of age, who were treated at the IMSS Wellness Hospital and the IMSS clinic number 1 from Tepic.

In the work of transfer participated the Health sectorthe Security Secretary and Citizen Protection of Nayarit through the Tactical Medical Unit of the State Police, Nayarit Fire Department and the Jalisco Emergency Medical Care System.

From the vicinity of the "Amado Nervo" Auditorium, the wounded in helicopterbound for Zapopan, Jaliscoin the hangar of the Police Station.

It was stressed that the Government of Nayarit is attentive from the first moment to provide all the support so that injured people and their families are cared for in a timely and comprehensive manner.

The accident

Was the Saturday night when a sightseeing tour busScania brand, 2010 model, white, left the road and fell overturned in a ravineto one side of the federal highway 200at kilometer 57 and the town of Las Piedras.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit said that the bus came from the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, in the direction of Guayabitos, Compostela, Nayarit.