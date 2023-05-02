Harden returns the Houston extraordinaire, for one night. He scores 45 points, including the decisive triple in the sprint, and Philly clears the Garden, even without Embiid. He takes a race-1 in Boston for the first time since 1981, actually. He takes the field advantage, plays a joker in the absence of the probable Mvp of the season, stopped by the right knee sprain suffered against the Nets in the previous round. He could perhaps recover for race-2, this time he was on the bench wearing an aquamarine sweatshirt. Without him, however, Philly is 13-5 this season: coach Rivers is often criticized in an exaggerated way and has a great team, well beyond the center of Cameroon. The Celtics lose at home shooting 58% from the field, committing 16 turnovers, giving 51% to their opponents even without their best player. Tatum scores 39 points, but trembles in the point-to-point final, Smart and Horford exhibit plays like veterans, but it’s not enough. It’s Maxey and Harden who have the final say. A mention for Reed, Embiid’s replacement in the quintet. He did “the di him” of him and even more, sending the decisive free throws on target in the end. Race-2 is scheduled, still in Beantown, on Wednesday, during the Italian night.

THE MATCH Boston reaches the maximum advantage with a triple by Tatum, the one that is worth 62-50. The former Duke scores 20 points in the second quarter, but Philly replies with a 10-0 run. 66-63 Boston at halftime. The Celtics shoot 74% from the field, the 76ers 55%. It looks more like an exhibition than a playoff game: defenses not received. 26 points for Tatum at halftime, 21 for Harden. From the benches, 17 points for Melton, 14 for Brogdon. Harden-touching his 30 personal points-stretches him to 83-77. Boston replies with an 8-0 run. 87 all after 36′. Maxey with 11 points in the third period. But he commits the fifth foul and Tucker fouls Tatum, hit where it hurts the most with a far ball, not intentionally according to the referees. Philly “holds” at the critical moment. With the match in the balance Smart scores crucial baskets, Maxey replies with a 3-point play. His steal and dunk is worth 114-113 Philly. Then Harden scores the triple of +2, the shot of the game. The Beard with 45 points, equaled his career high in the playoffs. Smart and Tatum bungle losing the ball on the next possession, Reed scores 2 free throws. Finished. Harden rejoices: “We were confident we could win even without Embiid.” He thought about it. Boston: Tatum 39 (10/20, 4/5, 7/8 tl), Brown 23, Brogdon 20. Rebounds: Tatum 11. Assists: Smart 7. Philadelphia: Harden 45 (10/16, 7/14, 4/ 4 tl).