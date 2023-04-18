Aksys Games announced that Jack Jeannevisual novel developed by BROCCOLI, will be released in the West in June. The title will be available on Nintendo Switch starting next June 15th in both physical and digital editions. The publisher has announced that it will release for the occasion a Standard Edition and three Limited Editions different, which, however, has not yet revealed the content.

I remind you that the title is already available in Japan not only on consoles, but also in a mobile version for iOS and Android devices. At the moment we do not know if it too will be distributed in the West. We just have to wait for more information on Jack Jeanne.

Source: Aksys Games