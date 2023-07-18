Home page politics

The future of the archbishop has been clarified for the time being. Pope Benedict XVI’s confidante received no official posts after his deportation by Pope Francis.

Freiburg – The deportation of Georg Gänswein by Pope Francis made headlines not only in the Vatican. In addition to the Italian media, there were also many reports about the fate of the former secretary of Pope Benedict XVI. in the German press landscape again. Archbishop Gänswein has been in Freiburg since July 7th – there has been much speculation about his tasks after his arrival in the diocese.

Georg Gänswein in Freiburg: confidant of Pope Benedict XVI. gets new tasks after Vatican ban

After a meeting with the Archbishop of Freiburg, Stephan Burger, it has now been clarified which activities the former confidant of the late Pope Benedict XVI, whose inheritance in the Vatican is being dismantled by Pope Francis, should or should not take on in the future. The Archdiocese of Freiburg announced in a statement that Gänswein “will not take on any position in the archbishop’s ordinariate or any permanent, permanent position for the archdiocese”.

However, the 66-year-old will not be completely idle in Freiburg. From the autumn, the archbishop is to preside at services in the Freiburg Minster without holding official offices. In addition, the honorary canon is given the opportunity to take on individual assignments. This includes confirmations.

New tasks for Gänswein in Freiburg: the future of the “nuisance” in the diocese was unclear until recently

Until Sunday, Gänswein himself was still unclear as to what his future should look like or how this “new life” would look like. The Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera the priest said: “I still have to find out what I’m going to do.” At the moment he’s standing in the way and is “a pain in the ass”.

But Freiburg is a beautiful city where people live well, Gänswein said about his new home, where he was ordained a priest. “And there is also a very good wine here, better than the Italian one. I mean the wine here, not German wine in general.” When pointed out that there were people who hoped that he could revitalize the diocese, the archbishop said: “The citizens here know me better than I know them. We will see.”

Tensions with Pope Francis in the Vatican: deportation after the death of Pope Benedict XVI.

After the death of Pope Benedict, the relationship between Gänswein and Francis was considered increasingly tense, which even culminated in a crisis summit. The archbishop, who is considered to be conservative, had increasingly criticized the course of the incumbent ponifex from Benedict in recent years. The Gänswein revelations after the publication of his book Not as the Truth also met with little goodwill in the Vatican.

Now the personnel of Georg Gänswein seems to have been clarified for the time being.