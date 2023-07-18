“Barbie” in live action is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and hopes to be a box office success the first weekend of its premiere. Therefore, if you want to see the adaptation of the famous doll from mattel to the big screen, here we tell you when the ticket presale in Peru and as buy them in cineplanet.

When does the pre-sale start for the premiere of “Barbie” at Cineplanet?

The presale for the premiere of “Barbie” has already started. Photo: Warner Bros.

The presale for the premiere of “Barbie” in theaters in Peru has already started and is available at all Cineplanet locations nationwide. In addition, you can buy tickets both for the day of the premiere (Thursday, July 20) and for the weekend until Sunday 23.

How to buy tickets at Cineplanet?

If you want to purchase tickets for the premiere of “Barbie” via ONLINE, you must enter the official website of cineplanet. Here you can choose the city, the cinema of your choice or the one closest to your home, as well as the day you want to go see the movie.

What is the price of tickets at Cineplanet?

In the case of the regular theaters, tickets cost 22.00 soles for the general public and 20.00 soles for both those over 60 years of age and children from 2 to 11 years of age. On the other hand, the PRIME and XTREME rooms, the prices are 42.00 and 23.00, respectively.

When is the premiere of “Barbie” in Peru?

The premiere of “Barbie” in Peru will be this Thursday July 20 and promises to offer a more than fun experience of the history of the most famous doll in the world, which already has more than 50 animated films. The arrival of the tape to other countries will be the same day.

“Barbie” in live action

The synopsis for “Barbie” tells us the following: “To live in Barbie land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a total existential crisis. Or you are a Ken.” Here we leave you the official trailer of the film.

