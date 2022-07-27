“How’s your sense of humor going? Do you see yourself capable of making our community laugh with your monologues, jokes and various occurrences? If you are one of those who are always making jokes about video games, your time has come! We want you to make us laugh and reward yourself for it at the same time. All advantages.” PlayStation presents Summer Comedy Fest, a humorous challenge for the fan community where you can win various prizes.

