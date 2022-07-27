At first, 38-year-old García was quite unhappy when she wanted to change bikes after a flat tire. She crossed the road to grab her teammate’s bike, only to accidentally push fellow rider Alexandra Manly down. Fortunately, the Australian was able to continue on her way without too much damage.

Once García was back on her bike, things went horribly wrong again. She drove into the front of her own team manager’s car, who was clearly not paying attention, and almost disappeared under the wheels. In the end, García was able to continue and finished 33rd, 3.11 behind winner Marlen Reusser. View the images below.