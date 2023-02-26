Defense Minister Shoigu: Russia will push back threats depending on weapons supplied to Kyiv

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia would be forced to further push the threat away from its borders if the West supplied Ukraine with long-range weapons. He spoke about this in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”, an excerpt published in Telegram-channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The correspondent asked the Minister of Defense exactly where the Russian army was going to move the threat. “It depends on the weapons that will be issued [Украине]”, Shoigu answered.

During his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the more long-range weapons systems are delivered to Ukraine, the further Russia will push the threat away from its borders.

In addition, Putin stressed that Kyiv was trying to get Western air defense systems, combat aircraft and heavy equipment even before February 24, 2022. “We also remember the attempts of the Kyiv regime to get nuclear weapons, because we talked about it publicly,” the president said.