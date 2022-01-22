,,So I’m looking at whether a kind of restart can be made of To watch out!!! because I think the public needs that again,” said Barlo. “To a little more fun and fun on TV.”
The actress will again want to play the role of Anna Bol in it. However, now she is not a granddaughter and daughter, but a mother. “It’s moved up a generation.”
To watch out!!! was shown at the Vara for twelve years and is one of the longest-running Dutch comedy series. The series was about the Bol-Buys family who, led by grandfathers Willem (Ben Hulsman) and Henry (Coen Flink), live together in a mansion in Rotterdam.
BNNVara says in a response that there are currently no concrete plans for a restart of the broadcaster To watch out!!!
